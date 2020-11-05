Suspect Nabbed After Man Found Shot Dead Inside Vehicle In Northern Westchester

A suspect has been apprehended after a man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in Northern Westchester.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 in Peekskill.

That's when Peekskill Police responded to the 900 block of Paulding Street for a report of a suspicious man who had been sitting in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

Officers checked on this man, who was believed to be sleeping with the engine running, according to Peekskill Police.

After finding this man unresponsive, Peekskill paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced him dead.

A further investigation revealed a gunshot wound to the chest of this man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Emmanuel Jordan, a former Peekskill resident, currently living in Mohegan Lake.

Late Monday morning, May 11, Peekskill Police announced a suspect, 21-year-old Michael Jenkins, was arrested with 24 hours of the homicide after an extensive investigation.

He's been charged with second-degree murder.

Due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, Jenkins will be arraigned via video conference later Monday.

