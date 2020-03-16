Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NY, NJ, CT Agree To Shared COVID-19 Restrictions, New Measures
Police & Fire

Suspect Charged After 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A teenager was stabbed at 217 North Highland Ave. in Ossining.
A teenager was stabbed at 217 North Highland Ave. in Ossining. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager was hospitalized after being repeatedly stabbed during an assault in Northern Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department responded to the Avalon apartments on North Highland Avenue on Friday, March 13, where there was a report of an assault involving a knife-wielding man.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found a 17-year-old girl with “a number of significant wounds.” She was transported by paramedics to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.

The investigation into the assault led to the arrest of Ossining resident Robert McCallion, 34, who was also found to be in possession of a number of weapons, including an AR-14 assault rifle, and high-capacity magazines.

According to police, it is unclear what began this chain of events that led to the stabbing, but it does not appear that the teenager and McCallion knew one another.

McCallion was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo device.

Following his arraignment in Ossining Town Court, McCallion was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.