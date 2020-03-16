Suspect Charged After 17-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Northern Westchester

A teenager was hospitalized after being repeatedly stabbed during an assault in Northern Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department responded to the Avalon apartments on North Highland Avenue on Friday, March 13, where there was a report of an assault involving a knife-wielding man.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found a 17-year-old girl with “a number of significant wounds.” She was transported by paramedics to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.

The investigation into the assault led to the arrest of Ossining resident Robert McCallion, 34, who was also found to be in possession of a number of weapons, including an AR-14 assault rifle, and high-capacity magazines.

According to police, it is unclear what began this chain of events that led to the stabbing, but it does not appear that the teenager and McCallion knew one another.

McCallion was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo device.

Following his arraignment in Ossining Town Court, McCallion was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

