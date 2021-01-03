Stolen Car Suspect Nabbed In Northern Westchester

A law enforcement tip led to the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving a stolen car in Northern Westchester, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers and the City of Peekskill Police Department received a tip shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, regarding a stolen 2020 Acura TL that was stolen out of New York City.

According to police, Peekskill Police officers were able to locate the allegedly stolen vehicle, which was being driven by New York City resident Tysean Lee on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt.

Lee, 25, was taken into custody without incident and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment in the town of Cortlandt Court, Lee was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Jan. 11 to respond to the charges.

