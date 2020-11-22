State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted In Hudson Valley

State Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole over $4,500 by cashing fraudulent checks.

Ophelia Atkins, 28, is wanted in Dutchess County for third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument after cashing the bogus checks in Wappinger and Poughkeepsie, according to New York State Police.

She is known to frequent the Newburgh area, stands at 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information pertaining to Atkin's whereabouts are asked to contact New York State Police in Troop K at (845)-677-7300 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

