State Police Issue Alert For Missing Northern Westchester Teen

New York State Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Northern Westchester teen.

The Mohegan Lake teen was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 2, by his family, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Elijah McCatty, 16, was last seen in New Rochelle on Saturday, Oct. 31, by extended family, Hicks said.

Elijah is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. A clothing description is unknown. His immediate family lives in the Mohegan Lake area of Cortlandt.

Anyone with information regarding the possible location of Elijah is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600. Refer to case #9906763.

