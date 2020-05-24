State Police Issue Alert For Area Man Wanted For Stealing Thousands

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for stealing nearly $10,000 in unemployment benefits.

An alert this week was issued by state police in Dutchess regarding 42-year-old Shaun Sestak, who is wanted by the Town of LaGrange Justice Court for charges that include third-degree grand larceny, falsifying business records and filing a false instrument.

According to police, Sestak is wanted for stealing $9,350 in unemployment benefits from the New York State Insurance Fund while he was gainfully employed. Police said he is believed to have last been seen in Georgia.

Police described Sestak as a 5-foot-10 inch man who weighed approximately 220 pounds at the time of his arrest. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts has been asked to contact state police by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

