Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Pro Sports Teams Can Start Training; Campgrounds, RV Parks, Veterinarians To Open
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Area Man Wanted For Stealing Thousands

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Shaun Sestak.
Shaun Sestak. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for stealing nearly $10,000 in unemployment benefits.

An alert this week was issued by state police in Dutchess regarding 42-year-old Shaun Sestak, who is wanted by the Town of LaGrange Justice Court for charges that include third-degree grand larceny, falsifying business records and filing a false instrument.

According to police, Sestak is wanted for stealing $9,350 in unemployment benefits from the New York State Insurance Fund while he was gainfully employed. Police said he is believed to have last been seen in Georgia.

Police described Sestak as a 5-foot-10 inch man who weighed approximately 220 pounds at the time of his arrest. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts has been asked to contact state police by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.