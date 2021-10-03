Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after reports of gunshots being fired on a roadway in the area.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, officers in Rockland County from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the area of Waldron Avenue and Toto Court in Central Nyack.

Officers found a number of fired shell casings in the roadway, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

No victims or suspects have been identified.

The Clarkstown PD Detective Bureau is currently investigating "the circumstances as to why this shooting occurred and working to identify the suspects," it said.

Anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed anything in regards to the incident is asked to contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

