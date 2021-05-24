Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seven Shot In Separate Incidents At Outdoor Gatherings On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Seven people were shot in two separate incidents overnight on Long Island.
The first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23 in Bay Shore.

Several people were gathered in the vicinity of the basketball courts at the Bay Shore Marina, located on South Clinton Avenue when several gunshots were fired in their direction from outside of the park, Suffolk County Police said. 

Four of the people were struck by one shot each. 

A 19-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men, and a 23-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The second incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, May 24 in Huntington Station early.

A small group of people were gathered in front of a residence on 11th Avenue, between West 11th Street and Norden Lane, when gunshots were fired in their direction from a passing motor vehicle, striking three men, Suffolk County Police said.

The men, ages 22, 22, and 25, were transported by friends to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and it's unclear if the separate incidents are related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shootings to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

