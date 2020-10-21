Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Serious Crash Shuts Down Busy Northern Westchester Roadway
Police & Fire

Police Seek Public's Help In Identifying Northern Westchester Burglary Suspect

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
State police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a business and stole a vehicle.
State police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a business and stole a vehicle. Photo Credit: NYSP

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect stemming from a commercial burglary investigation.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Saturday, Oct. 3, at a local business on Crompond Road in the town of Cortlandt when a man on a BMX-style bicycle allegedly forced his way into the business, said the New York State Police. 

While inside the business, the suspect stole a small amount of cash and a 2012 Subaru Legacy. The vehicle was found a short distance from the business.

Know him? Police would like to know.

NYSP

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Refer to case #9853681.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.