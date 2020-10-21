Police Seek Public's Help In Identifying Northern Westchester Burglary Suspect

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect stemming from a commercial burglary investigation.
The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Saturday, Oct. 3, at a local business on Crompond Road in the town of Cortlandt when a man on a BMX-style bicycle allegedly forced his way into the business, said the New York State Police.
While inside the business, the suspect stole a small amount of cash and a 2012 Subaru Legacy. The vehicle was found a short distance from the business.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Refer to case #9853681.
