Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NY AG Asks Judge To Order Westchester Resident Eric Trump’s Testimony About Four Properties
Police & Fire

Police Search For SUV In Hit-Run Northern Westchester Crash Injuring Bicyclist

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Birdsall Drive in Yorktown.
Birdsall Drive in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Know anything?

An alert was issued in Northern Westchester as police attempt to locate a driver who struck and injured a bicyclist.

On Monday, Aug. 24, the Yorktown Police Department issued an alert as detectives investigate a hit-and-run that happened on Birdsall Drive near North County Trailway.

Police said that a gray minivan or SUV with damage to its passenger side was involved in the hit-and-run. The vehicle has at least one tinted window missing from the passenger side.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a bicyclist crossing Birdsall Dr. collided with the vehicle at the intersection.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries. 

The Yorktown Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the owner and operator of the vehicle in question. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators in Yorktown by calling (914) 962-4141.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.