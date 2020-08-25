Police Search For SUV In Hit-Run Northern Westchester Crash Injuring Bicyclist

Know anything?

An alert was issued in Northern Westchester as police attempt to locate a driver who struck and injured a bicyclist.

On Monday, Aug. 24, the Yorktown Police Department issued an alert as detectives investigate a hit-and-run that happened on Birdsall Drive near North County Trailway.

Police said that a gray minivan or SUV with damage to its passenger side was involved in the hit-and-run. The vehicle has at least one tinted window missing from the passenger side.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a bicyclist crossing Birdsall Dr. collided with the vehicle at the intersection.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries.

The Yorktown Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the owner and operator of the vehicle in question. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators in Yorktown by calling (914) 962-4141.

