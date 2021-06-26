Police Reminding Boaters Of Dangers Of Drinking And Operating Vessel As July 4th Approaches

With the July 4th holiday quickly approaching, police in Westchester will be on the lookout for boaters who are drinking while operating the vessel.

To help educate the public of the dangers, the Village of Mamaroneck Police is working in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the US Coast Guard, during the holiday weekend to heightened awareness, said Lt. Mark Gatta.

During "Operation Dry Water," Mamaroneck and law enforcement agencies across the region will be focusing on preventing incidents related to impaired boating and educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating, Matta said.

"Boating under the influence continues to be a problem on our waterways," said Chief Sandra DiRuzza. "Each year we are faced with incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol.”

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and is equally as dangerous for passengers as it is for the operator.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, and legal consequences, Matta said.

In New York, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department also reminds boaters to always wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.

