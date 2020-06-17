Police Dish Out 177 Tickets In I-684 Detail

New York State Police announced the results of a speed enforcement detail on I-684 in Westchester.

Troopers issued a total of 177 tickets during the detail on Friday, June 12 in an ongoing effort to “ensure highway safety for all users of the interstate.”

Of the tickets, 151 were issued for speeding, 15 for drivers failing to wear a seatbelt, and 11 others for vehicle and traffic violations.

According to state police, speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State.

More than 42,000 people die as the result of traffic crashes each year nationally, and hundreds of thousands suffer serious injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 to 30 years old.

"Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences," New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett said. "We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel.

