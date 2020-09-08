Photos: Car Crashes Near Reservoir In Northern Westchester

All hands were on deck after a driver crashed near the Amawalk Reservoir in Northern Westchester.

First responders were dispatched to the reservoir shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, where there was a report of a car that had crashed near the edge of the water.

According to officials, all four occupants of the SUV were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle, though each was rescued by first responders and treated for various injuries at Westchester Medical Center.

Firefighters from various Northern Westchester agencies were able to remove the vehicle from the area, while the state Department of Environmental Protection worked to mitigate fluids that spilled into the waterway.

The Somers Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Somers Police Department, New York State Police, New York City DEP, and the Croton Falls Fire Department.

