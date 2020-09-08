Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Westchester Sees Increase In Cases; Latest Rundown By Municipality
Police & Fire

Photos: Car Crashes Near Reservoir In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Multiple agencies responded after a car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
A car was totaled after crashing near a Northern Westchester reservoir. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department

All hands were on deck after a driver crashed near the Amawalk Reservoir in Northern Westchester.

First responders were dispatched to the reservoir shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, where there was a report of a car that had crashed near the edge of the water.

According to officials, all four occupants of the SUV were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle, though each was rescued by first responders and treated for various injuries at Westchester Medical Center.

Firefighters from various Northern Westchester agencies were able to remove the vehicle from the area, while the state Department of Environmental Protection worked to mitigate fluids that spilled into the waterway.

The Somers Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Somers Police Department, New York State Police, New York City DEP, and the Croton Falls Fire Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.