Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Cases With Nearly 1.2K; Latest Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

Packages Of 30-Plus Victims Found At Accused Westchester Porch Pirate's Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mount Vernon Police arrested a man who allegedly stole packages from the porches of some 30 people.
Mount Vernon Police arrested a man who allegedly stole packages from the porches of some 30 people. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly stealing packages off the porches of more than 30 homes.

Everett Shaw was arrested after he was caught stealing a package off a porch in Mount Vernon, said News 12.

When Mount Vernon police searched Shaw's home, they said they found packages belonging to more than 30 victims. 

All of the packages were allegedly stolen over the last few weeks, News 12 said.

Shaw is being held at the county jail on numerous charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, and larceny.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.