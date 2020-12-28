Packages Of 30-Plus Victims Found At Accused Westchester Porch Pirate's Home, Police Say

A Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly stealing packages off the porches of more than 30 homes.

Everett Shaw was arrested after he was caught stealing a package off a porch in Mount Vernon, said News 12.

When Mount Vernon police searched Shaw's home, they said they found packages belonging to more than 30 victims.

All of the packages were allegedly stolen over the last few weeks, News 12 said.

Shaw is being held at the county jail on numerous charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, and larceny.

