One Killed In Two-Vehicle Northern Westchester Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Northern Westchester.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway at the Route 117 exit near the Mount Kisco/Bedford Hills border.

As a result, northbound traffic was diverted off the parkway at Kisco Avenue while the roadway was closure for several hours during the accident investigation, Westchester County Police said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

