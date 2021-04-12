Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

One Killed After Collision Between BMW, Motorcycle In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The site of the crash.
The site of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between a BMW and a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, according to state police.

The crash took place around 2:10 p.m., Saturday, April 10 in Northern Westchester on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers arrived on the scene, close to mile marker 15.5 southbound on the parkway, they found Yorktown Emergency Medical Services personnel were already performing life-saving measures on the operator of the motorcycle, Hicks said.

The driver, identified as Julio T. Diaz, age 32, of Queens, was transported by Yorktown EMS to the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Hicks said.

An initial investigation suggests Diaz was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound and sideswiped a 2007 BMW M5 which was changing lanes, according to Hicks.

Currently, the cause of death appears to be an accident in nature, Hick said.

The Yorktown Fire Department and the Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit were on scene rendering aid and investigating the crash.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.