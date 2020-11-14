Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Westchester Underage Drinking Detail Results In One Arrest

The 7-Eleven store on Route 100 in Somers was the only store to sell alcohol to a minor during a state detail.
The 7-Eleven store on Route 100 in Somers was the only store to sell alcohol to a minor during a state detail. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A special state police detail in Westchester County aimed at cracking down on the sale of alcohol to minors led to the arrest of a Long Island man.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, Troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation participated in an underage drinking detail throughout northern Westchester County, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Troopers went to 11 locations in which an underaged person attempted to purchase alcohol. 

One location, the 7-Eleven on Route 100 in Somers, sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21 leading to the arrest of Nassau County Kamaljeet Singh, 23 of Franklin Square, for unlawfully selling alcohol to a person under 21, Hicks said.

Singh was issued an appearance ticket returnable in the town of Somers Court on Monday, Dec. 7.

