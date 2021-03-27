Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Northern Westchester Man Parked At Gas Pump Busted With Heroin, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The station where the driver was busted. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester man who was parked at a gas pump was busted with heroin after police were called to check on his condition, according to police.

Brian Bobolia, age 31, of Cortlandt Manor, was arrested on Tuesday, March 23, after Yorktown Police were called to the Mobile Mart at 3204 Crompond Road in Yorktown to check on his well-being, said Yorktown Police.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Bobolia sitting in his vehicle at the gas pumps, police said.

An investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of a hypodermic needle and eight glassine envelopes of heroin, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. 

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 8. 

