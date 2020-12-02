Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Northern Westchester Man Nabbed Stealing Jewelry From Walmart, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry at the Cortlandt Walmart. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for alleged shoplifting after he was located on a city bus.

James P. Lemons, 31, of Ossining, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 30, by New York State Police after they responded to a theft call around 8:30 a.m., at the Walmart on East Main Street, in Cortlandt, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation determined Lemon stole several pieces of jewelry before fleeing, Hicks said. 

 Troopers located Lemon on the public bus line and placed him into custody without incident.

He was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Lemon was issued an appearance ticket and released. 

