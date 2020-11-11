Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Westchester Man Drove While Impaired By Drugs With 10-Year-Old In Backseat, Police Say

Christina Coulter
State Police charged a Northern Westchester man with a felony for driving while impaired by drugs with a 10-year-old child in his backseat. 

According to police, 44-year-old Jason K. Graham was pulled over on I-87 in Greene County in the town of Coxsackie on Friday, Nov. 6 at approximately 11:50 p.m. for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. 

Graham, of Peekskill, refused to submit to blood testing at the State Police barracks in Albany, where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. 

He was charged with the felony of driving while his ability was impaired by drugs with a child and a misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of that child. 

Both the child and Graham were turned over to a sober third party. Graham will appear in the Town of Coxsackie Court in December for sentencing.

