Woman's Body Found In Compact SUV At Commuter Parking Lot In Region
Northern Westchester Man Dies In Head-On Crash, Police Say

A 29-year-old driver died in a head-on crash overnight in the area. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

It happened at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Rockland County on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point.

Investigators found that a northbound Honda Civic failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, crossed the median into southbound traffic, and crashed into a 2020 Mercedes-Benz, according to New York State Police.

Police said the driver of the Honda, Raul Ortunouzha, of Peekskill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

