Northern Westchester Man Charged With DWI/Drugs After Head-On Crash Injures Woman

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for alleged DWI after a crash injured a woman.

Elvis Sangurima, of Peekskill, was arrested on Thursday, March 4, after Putnam County Sheriff's deputies responded to a head-on crash on Route 9, in the town of Philipstown.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Kevin Radovich observed two cars in the roadway. Fire Department vehicles were also on the scene and EMTs were attending to the 37-year-old female driver of a 2020 jeep, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Radovich approached Sangurima, the driver of the second vehicle, and began his investigation.

The investigation revealed that Sangurima was traveling northbound on Route 9 in a 2011 Honda Pilot when his vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the Jeep, that was traveling southbound on Route 9, head-on, the department said.

The female driver of the jeep had a bloody nose on the scene and was transferred to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Sangurima, who was complaining of leg pain, was also transported to a nearby hospital. He had no visible injuries on the scene.

There were no other occupants of either vehicle.

After further investigation, Roadovich, a certified drug recognition expert, arrested Sangurima and charged him with Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

He was also charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Driving without a license

Various traffic infractions.

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Philipstown Justice Court on a later date.

An alleged marijuana cigarette, a metal marijuana grinder, and 4 THC vape cartridges containing alleged concentrated cannabis were recovered in the Honda Pilot, the department added.

