Northern Westchester Man Charged With DUI Following Crash, State Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after losing control of his vehicle and hitting an embankment.

Christopher Sweeting, age unavailable, of Yorktown, was arrested around 11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 in Cortlandt, following the crash on Bear Mountain Bridge Road, said. Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Sweeting was traveling across the Bear Mountain Bridge Road when he crossed the center line and hit an embankment near Route 22.

Sweeting, who was injured, was transported to Westchester Medical Center, he added.

He was charged with DUI and issued traffic violations.

