Northern Westchester 27-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Drunk With BAC Three Times Limit

A man driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit was arrested during a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley, State Police announced.

Troopers on patrol on I-287 at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 stopped a driver in Harrison after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation in front of them on the interstate.

During the subsequent stop, police said that troopers determined the driver, Millwood resident Tyler Ferguson, age 27, was found to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody without incident.

At New York State Police Headquarters in Tarrytown, Ferguson submitted to a breathalyzer, and it was determined his blood alcohol content was .27 percent, more than triple the legal limit in the state.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was later released to a sober third party and scheduled to appear back in the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, June 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.