Motorcyclist Critical After Falling 27 Feet To Roadway Below Following Crash In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
A motorcyclist fell some 27 feet onto a roadway following a crash. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

A 20-year-old man was critically injured after he lost control of his motorcycle on an entrance ramp to a parkway in Westchester County and fell 27 feet to the street below.

Angel Lopez, age 20, of West Hazelton, Pennsylvania, was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the accident, which occurred about 11 p.m., Sunday, April 18 on the entrance ramp to the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

He remains in critical condition on Monday, April 19, O'Leary said.

Lopez was traveling on the entrance ramp from the Bronx River Parkway to the eastbound Cross County Parkway when he struck a concrete divider and was propelled off the motorcycle. 

He fell 27 feet onto Midland Avenue, O'Leary said.

Westchester County Police responded to the scene along with the Yonkers Police Department, Yonkers Fire Department, and Empress Ambulance Service.

Entrance ramps to the eastbound Cross County Parkway were closed until 3 a.m. while the accident investigation was conducted.

