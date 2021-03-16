Man, Woman Charged For Scamming $15,500 From Westchester Woman

An investigation by police in Westchester led to the arrest of a man and woman who allegedly bilked a woman out of more than $15,000.

On Saturday, March 13, the Onalaska Wisconsin Police Department requested the assistance of the Town of Greenburgh Police Department after an elderly resident of Onalaska reported she had been defrauded out of $15,500.00, Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell said.

According to Onalaska Police, the elderly woman received a call from a person who stated the victim’s grandson had been in an accident in White Plains.

In order to avoid having the victim’s grandson issued a summons, the woman

was instructed to send $15,500.00 to an address in the Town of Greenburgh.

Members of the Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division along with the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted an investigation of the incident, surveilling the house where the money was sent.

Powell said that the residence was an unoccupied home in the White Plains section of Greenburgh. During the surveillance, was observed removing the victim's package from the front stoop of the unoccupied home.

The man then attempted to drive away, at which point Greenburg detectives stopped him.

The investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Bronx residents Dale Brown, 34, and Jeanelle Cruz, 32, on Sunday, March 14, who were in possession of the victim’s package.

Both Brown and Cruz were charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. They’re currently being held pending their arraignment in the Town of Greenburgh Court.

According to the Greenburgh Police Department, this is one of the many scams being attempted today. Residents should never send money when solicited over the phone.

