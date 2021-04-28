Man Wanted For Stealing Victim's ID To Buy $1.1K Worth Of Items At Northern Westchester Walmart

New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly fraudulently purchased more than $1,000 in goods from a Northern Westchester Walmart.

Police said on Wednesday, April 28, that the suspect made the alleged illegal purchase at the Mohegan Lake Walmart on 3133 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600. Please reference case# 9424093

