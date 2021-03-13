Man Wanted For Identity Theft, Fake Check Scheme In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who was arrested for his role in a fraudulent check scheme.

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators in Monroe for Momodou Camara, who was arrested and charged with their-degree grand larceny following an investigation into claims of identity theft.

It is alleged that Camara stole his victims’ identities to create fraudulent checks. In total, Camara scammed a total of $5,300 in checks, which were deposited into an account at a local bank.

Following his arrest, a warrant was issued by the Orange County Court when he failed to make a scheduled court appearance. He is also wanted by the NYPD.

Camara, 26, was described as being approximately 5-foot-9 weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators noted that Camara also has ties to the Bronx.

Anyone with information regarding Camara’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

