Man Struck, Killed By Jeep Outside His Lakefront Area Home In Hit-Run Crash

A 61-year-old man walking outside his lakefront home in the area was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Friday, June 25 at approximately 8:07 p.m. in Mahopac on South Lake Boulevard (Route 6N) near Hilltop Street.

Town of Carmel Police were alerted by Putnam County 911 of the crash with injuries, reported as a hit-and-run with a pedestrian struck in the roadway on South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac, said Carmel PD Lt. Stephen Kunze.

Upon the arrival of Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department EMS and Carmel PD units, the victim was discovered at the side of the road with serious injuries, Kunze said.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in traumatic arrest via MVFD EMS Ambulance.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was approaching his vehicle parked in front of his property overlooking Lake Mahopac on the north side of South Lake Boulevard when he and his vehicle were struck by a gray Jeep Cherokee with gold-colored New York license plates, traveling west on South Lake Boulevard, Carmel Police said.

The gray Jeep did not stop after the collision and continued westbound on South Lake Boulevard towards Baldwin Place Road, police said.

The Jeep in question has passenger-side damage as a result of the crash.

Carmel Police were subsequently advised by Westchester Medical Center that the victim died at the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses or those with pertinent information about the incident are asked to contact Carmel PD detectives at 845-628-1300.

Local residents near South Lake Boulevard are also requested to check for any home surveillance video for the date and time in question.

The Carmel PD patrol units' investigation was aided by:

Carmel PD detectives,

Deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department,

Putnam County Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

