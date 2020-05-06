Man Points AR-15-Style Rifle In Northern Westchester Road-Rage Incident, Police Say

A 32-year-old man charged with menacing turned himself in several months after police received a report he had pointed an AR-15-style rifle at the victim.

The incident leading to the arrest of Fairfield County resident Christian R. Dibona, of Fairfield, began on Friday, Jan. 31, in Northern Westchester when police responded to a report of road rage in Yorktown, said the Yorktown Police.

Following an investigation, police found that Dibona allegedly pointed the black rifle at the victim, Yorktown Police said.

Dibona voluntarily responded to the Yorktown Police Department on Tuesday, April 28, where he was charged with menacing in the second-degree.

He was processed and released on his own recognizance after a temporary order of protection was issued for the victim.

Dibona is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 18.

