Man Nabbed For Felony DWI, Resisting Arrest In Westchester, State Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested by New York State Police in Westchester for allegedly driving drunk with a suspended license.

Shamek Brown, age 49, of Danbury, was arrested on Wednesday, May 5 around 1:35 a.m., after being stopped on I-87 in Yonkers for a traffic violation, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During the stop, McCormick said officers found that he was intoxicated and was driving with a suspended license.

When troopers attempted to take Brown into custody, he resisted arrest. He was eventually arrested and transported to state police headquarters in Tarrytown where he refused to give a breath sample.

Additionally, Brown has two previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years and as a result, he was charged with:

Felony DWI

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Resisting arrest

Brown was turned over to a sober third party and released.

