Man Nabbed For Felony DWI, Resisting Arrest In Westchester, State Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested by New York State Police in Westchester for allegedly driving drunk with a suspended license.
Shamek Brown, age 49, of Danbury, was arrested on Wednesday, May 5 around 1:35 a.m., after being stopped on I-87 in Yonkers for a traffic violation, said Trooper Tara McCormick.
During the stop, McCormick said officers found that he was intoxicated and was driving with a suspended license.
When troopers attempted to take Brown into custody, he resisted arrest. He was eventually arrested and transported to state police headquarters in Tarrytown where he refused to give a breath sample.
Additionally, Brown has two previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years and as a result, he was charged with:
- Felony DWI
- Aggravated unlicensed operation
- Resisting arrest
Brown was turned over to a sober third party and released.
