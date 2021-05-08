Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hershey's Recalls Popular Product After Bottles Were Accidentally Filled with Nuts
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Felony DWI, Resisting Arrest In Westchester, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man for alleged felony DWI and driving on a suspended license.
New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man for alleged felony DWI and driving on a suspended license. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Fairfield County man was arrested by New York State Police in Westchester for allegedly driving drunk with a suspended license.

Shamek Brown, age 49, of Danbury, was arrested on Wednesday, May 5 around 1:35 a.m., after being stopped on I-87 in Yonkers for a traffic violation, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During the stop, McCormick said officers found that he was intoxicated and was driving with a suspended license.

When troopers attempted to take Brown into custody, he resisted arrest. He was eventually arrested and transported to state police headquarters in Tarrytown where he refused to give a breath sample. 

 Additionally, Brown has two previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years and as a result, he was charged with:

  • Felony DWI
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Resisting arrest

Brown was turned over to a sober third party and released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.