Man Nabbed After Taking Troopers On I-684 Chase, Crashing Vehicle in Northern Westchester

New York State Police nabbed a man for fleeing from police following an attempted traffic stop on I-684 in Northern Westchester.

Ady Casiano, 32, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 3, after troopers from the Somers barracks attempted to stop Casiano on I-684 in Lewisboro, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Instead of stopping, Casiano fled southbound getting off onto the Saw Mill River Parkway. State Police patrols, however, terminated the pursuit due to the reckless operation of the suspect, Hicks said.

Approximately two miles further south troopers were alerted to a motor vehicle crash. Once at the scene of the crash the vehicle was determined to be the suspect vehicle from the pursuit.

The vehicle was unoccupied, and troopers began searching the area for Casiano, who was located nearby and taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with:

Fleeing from police

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

DWI

Reckless driving

Various traffic tickets and violations

Casiano was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Lewisboro Court on Thursday, Dec. 24.

