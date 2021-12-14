Man Killed By Falling Tree In Northern Westchester

A man has died after a tree fell on him while he was working in Northern Westchester.

The unidentified 61-year-old was killed around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, on Farm Walk Road in Yorktown, police said.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they found the man in the backyard of the resident, unconscious not breathing after the tree fell on top of him, according to the Yorktown Police.

Yorktown Police and a Yorktown firefighter began CPR until medics arrived, police said.

The man was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, they added.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the incident with the assistance of OSHA.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.