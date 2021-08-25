Contact Us
Breaking News: After Henri: Three Possible Tropical Systems Churning In Atlantic Basin
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead After Unoccupied Vehicle Discovered On Side Of Hudson Valley Roadway

A motorcyclist was found dead after his bike was found abandoned on the side of a busy roadway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was found dead after state police were contacted after a vehicle was found unoccupied on the side of a Hudson Valley roadway.

The incident took around 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, in Orange County.

That's when the Town of Deerpark Police Department called state police for assistance after locating an unoccupied motorcycle on the shoulder of State Route 97 also known as the Hawk's Nest, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A search was conducted that night using state police aviation and State Police drones. The search was stopped due to heavy fog, Nevel said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, state police along with numerous agencies resumed the search for the missing motorcycle operator. 

The missing individual was located deceased in the area, Nevel said. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

Agencies taking part in the search included:

  • Sparrowbush Fire Department
  • Port Jervis Fire Department, Lumberland Fire Department
  • Port Jervis EMS
  • Deerpark Police Department
  • Orange County Technical Rescue Team
  • US Park Rangers

