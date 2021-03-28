Man Drove Drunk At BAC Twice Limit In Westchester, Police Say

A Long Island man was driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit on I-95 in Westchester when he was busted for impaired driving by New York State Police troopers.

Troopers stopped Freeport resident Yecson Morales, age 39, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, police said, for a vehicle and traffic violation on I-95 in Mamaroneck.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, it was determined that Morales was under the influence of alcohol, and he was taken into custody. At State Police headquarters in New Rochelle, Morales’ blood alcohol content was determined to be .20 percent and he was arrested.

Morales was charged with a misdemeanor county of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released to a sober third-party and issued a ticket to appear in the Town of Mamaroneck Court on Monday, April 19 to respond to the DWI charge.

