Man Dies In Crash On Sprain Brook Parkway In Mount Pleasant: Police

One person was killed after losing control of their vehicle and crossing into the opposite lane on a Northern Westchester highway, police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, a man driving a 2002 BMW 330I was traveling north on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Mount Pleasant north of Bradhurst Avenue when they lost control and entered the southbound lanes, according to state police.

The BMW then hit a 2016 Jeep Patriot before being hit by a 2018 Nissan Versa.

The driver of the BMW, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he later died, police said. The other drivers involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.