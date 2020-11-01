Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Windmill Drive in Yorktown Heights
Windmill Drive in Yorktown Heights Photo Credit: Google Maps

A wrong-way driver was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car on a quiet street in Northern Westchester overnight, police said.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department responded to Windmill Drive in Yorktown Heights shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, where there was a reported one-vehicle crash.

While investigating the crash, officers determined that the driver, Yorktown resident Sean Moran, 53, failed to use his designated lane of travel and had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit at the time he lost control.

Moran was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. 

Following his arrest, Moran was released and scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 12 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.