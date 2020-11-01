Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash In Northern Westchester

A wrong-way driver was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car on a quiet street in Northern Westchester overnight, police said.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department responded to Windmill Drive in Yorktown Heights shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, where there was a reported one-vehicle crash.

While investigating the crash, officers determined that the driver, Yorktown resident Sean Moran, 53, failed to use his designated lane of travel and had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit at the time he lost control.

Moran was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.

Following his arrest, Moran was released and scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 12 to respond to the charges.

