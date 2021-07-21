Man Charged For Allegedly Driving In Westchester County With BAC Twice Legal Limit

Police said a Connecticut man has been charged for driving in Westchester County with a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

On Friday, July 16, at about 11:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on I-287 in Elmsford for a vehicle and traffic violation, New York State Police said.

Police said the driver, Wilfredo Perez, of Stamford, was taken into custody. Authorities said Perez's blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, which is a misdemeanor charge.

