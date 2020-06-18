Man Apprehended After Stabbing Victim Several Times In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man several times with a knife, severely injuring the victim.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester County around 7:57 p.m., on Monday, June 15, in Yorktown, said the Yorktown Police Department.

Max E. Shulman-Hunter, of Yorktown, was arrested after officers responded to a home to investigate a report a person with a severe laceration, police said.

When officers arrived they found a man severely bleeding from what appeared to be knife wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to one wound and direct pressure to the other and were able to stem the bleeding, the department said.

After an investigation, police determined that Shulman-Hunter allegedly stabbed the man during an altercation.

Shulman-Hunter was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Following his arrest, a judge issued an order of protection for the victim and remanded Shulman-Hunter to the Westchester County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.