Man Apprehended After Stabbing Victim Several Times In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Yorktown police arrested a local man for allegedly stabbing another man several times with knife, severely wounding the victim.
Yorktown police arrested a local man for allegedly stabbing another man several times with knife, severely wounding the victim. Photo Credit: Yorktown Police Department Facebook

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man several times with a knife, severely injuring the victim.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester County around 7:57 p.m., on Monday, June 15, in Yorktown, said the Yorktown Police Department.

Max E. Shulman-Hunter, of Yorktown, was arrested after officers responded to a home to investigate a report a person with a severe laceration, police said.

When officers arrived they found a man severely bleeding from what appeared to be knife wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to one wound and direct pressure to the other and were able to stem the bleeding, the department said.

After an investigation, police determined that Shulman-Hunter allegedly stabbed the man during an altercation. 

Shulman-Hunter was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Following his arrest, a judge issued an order of protection for the victim and remanded Shulman-Hunter to the Westchester County Jail without bail. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 19. 

