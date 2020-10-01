Man Accused Of Stealing ID, Credit Cards From Vehicle Parked In Northern Westchester

A man was arrested and charged by state police after reportedly stealing identification and credit cards left in a parked vehicle in Northern Westchester County, then making several unauthorized purchases using the victim's identity.

Police charged Jesse C. Ogden of Putnam Valley, 33, with the felonies of second-degree identity theft and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after he allegedly stole the cards from a parked vehicle in Cortlandt on Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to state police.

He was issued an appearance ticket for the town of Cortlandt Court, where he will appear next month for sentencing.

