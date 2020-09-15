Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Stealing Black Lives Matter Yard Sign In Northern Westchester

An investigation has led to the arrest of a 57-year-old man who is accused of stealing a Black Lives Matter yard sign from a private home in Northern Westchester.

On Tuesday, Sept.15 at approximately 7 p.m., New Castle Police arrested Vincent LaDuca, of Chappaqua, on one count of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a theft that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13 in the Town of New Castle. 

LaDuca was processed at the New Castle Police Department and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of New Castle Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 17.

"Our investigations into the additional thefts and vandalisms of other Black Lives Matter signs and the anti-Semitic graffiti remain active and ongoing," New Castle Police said. "The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these crimes has been raised to $2,000."

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents or anything similar is encouraged to contact the New Castle Police Department at 914-238-4422. 

 You may also submit an anonymous tip online at local.nixle.com/tip/new-castle-police-department or text 888-777 and start the message with TIPNC911.

