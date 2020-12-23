Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Northern Westchester Home, Assaulting Resident Inside

Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Northern Westchester home and assaulting a resident inside.

Anthony Vukel, 27, of Mohegan Lake, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec 22, by Yorktown Police for the incident which took place on Sunday, Nov. 1, police said.

According to police, on Sunday, Nov. 1, the Yorktown Police responded to a home on the report of an assault. When police arrived on the scene they found that Vukel had allegedly unlawfully broken into the home, stole property, and assaulted a person inside the residence.

Initial attempts to locate Vukel were unsuccessful so an arrest warrant was issued. Vukel turned himself in to police on Tuesday, police said.

He was charged with robbery and burglary and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was also provided to the victim.

Vukel is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

