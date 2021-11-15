Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $100,000 Worth Of Materials In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley.
Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police reported on Monday, Nov. 15, that the man stole the materials from a solar farm being built in the Orange County town of Wawayanda on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Anyone with information about the case can call authorities at 845-344-5300 and reference case #10541796.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.