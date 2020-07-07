ID Released For Neighbor Fatally Shot By Off-Duty Police Officer In Hudson Valley

The identity has been released of the neighbor shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened in Orange County at around 11 p.m. Monday, July 6 during a reported dispute between the two near their homes on Main Street in Cornwall.

The victim has been identified as Erick Gilmore. The Orange County District Attorney's office declined to reveal his age or the nature of the dispute.

The identity of the officer, who worked in Rockland County and has been placed on administrative leave by the Town of Ramapo PD, has not been released.

The officer used a non-duty gun. A knife was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by New York State Police and the Orange County DA's office.

There has been no word if any charges have been filed.

Said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler: "In addition to the grand jury’s finding at the conclusion of the case, it has been the practice here in Orange County, the district attorney’s office conducts a parallel investigation and we release the facts and circumstances of the shooting and the evidence that was recovered in that. We have done that consistently since 2015.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

