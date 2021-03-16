Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
I-684 Stop Results In Felony, Other Charges For Woman Accused Of Dealing Drugs

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut woman was busted by New York State Police for alleged possession of drugs during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 33-year-old woman accused of dealing drugs was arrested during a traffic stop on I-684 in Putnam County.

Fairfield County resident Stephanie Deleon, of Danbury, was arrested around 8:25 p.m., Monday, March 8, after troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2016 Ford Explorer for a traffic violation in the town of Southeast, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

 An investigation determined Deleon, was in possession of approximately 10.5 grams of MDMA, and 4.1 grams of cocaine, Hicks said.

Deleon was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

She was arraigned before the town of Southeast Court and released on her own recognizance.

