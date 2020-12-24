Hudson Valley Resident Accused Of Assaulting Another Man At Fairfield County Shopping Center

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for assault after allegedly attacking another man at a Fairfield County shopping center.

Rockland County resident Dane Kurt Fender, 31, of Garnerville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 19 by Greenwich Police at the Riverside Commons Shopping Center, Riverside, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, Greenwich Police responded to the shopping center on a report of two men fighting.

When they arrived on the scene, an investigation found that Fender had allegedly pushed his way past a pregnant woman in order to assault another man by tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head in front of a juvenile.

Fender was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Breach of peace

Risk of injury to a child

He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.