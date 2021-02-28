Hudson Valley Domestic Violence Suspect Nabbed In NYC

A Hudson Valley man wanted for attempted robbery in connection with a domestic violence case was arrested in New York City on a warrant.

Dutchess County resident Ruben Al Stella, age 27, of Millbrook, was arrested by the state police with assistance from the NYPD on Thursday, Feb. 25, after refusing to turn himself in, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The arrest stems from incident on Wednesday, Sept. 9, when troopers responded to a home on Route 44 in the town of Washington for a domestic dispute.

An investigation determined Stella attempted to forcibly steal property from the victim while an order of protection was in place.

Stella who fled to the New York City area was advised of the charges telephonically but refused to turn himself in.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the town of Washington Court as a result.

Stella was then located in New York City and taken into custory.

He was charged with attempted robbery, aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

Stella was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, or $120,000 partially secure bond.

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, March 2.

