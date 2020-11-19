Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Home Burglary, Larcenies Under Investigation In Quiet Northern Westchester Town

Kathy Reakes
Lewisboro Police Chief David Alfano
Lewisboro Police Chief David Alfano Photo Credit: Lewisboro Police Facebook

A Northern Westchester police chief is warning residents of a recent home burglary and numerous vehicle larcenies.

The home burglary took place around 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 12, on Brundige Drive in the Goldens Bridge section of town, said Lewisboro Police Chief David Alfano.

According to the chief, a Lewisboro officer responded to a burglary alarm notice and when he arrived at the residence, found a broken back sliding glass door and muddy footprints leading inside.

The officer called for backup and a New York State trooper responded, as well as a K-9 unit and several officers. 

The officers cleared the home but found that several rooms had been ransacked and items were stolen.

Alfano said that in addition to the burglary there have been several vehicle larcenies in the town as well.

He also reported two additional residential burglaries in the neighboring towns of Pound Ridge and Ridgefield. 

All of the agencies are working together investigating the cases. The Lewisboro residential is still under investigation. 

The chief told residents in a video not to panic, but instead to take precautions to make sure their homes and vehicles are safe.

The precautions include making sure your homes and vehicles are locked and all valuables have been removed from all vehicles, including key fobs. 

