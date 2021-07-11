HBO Max Films New Series In Hudson Valley

Get ready for another summer full of stars roaming the Hudson Valley, especially with the news that the creator of "Riverdale," is headed this way to film a reboot of the uber-popular "Pretty Little Liars."

According to Laurent Rejto, the head of the Hudson Valley Film Commission, the crew will be filming in Ulster County at Upriver Studios in Saugerties this summer.

And if you are looking to get a start in the movie business, Rejto said to keep an eye out for upcoming news of casting calls.

"We anticipate that many local background actors and day players will be hired," Rejto said.

The show, now named, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," will stream on HBO Max and star such hot properties as Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally’s Mashup) as the leads.

The premise of the show is really a present-day take of the popular 2010-17 series with new stories and as well as new characters.

According to "Deadline," the story line moves ahead 20 years in Millwood where the original took place, with a new set of "little liars" who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant who makes them pay for the sins of their parents, as well as their own.

If you are interested in just star-watching or are interested in getting hired, visit the Hudson Valley Film Commission Facebook page or site for news.

No word yet when the show will premiere.

