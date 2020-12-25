Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fugitive Wanted For Sexual Assault In Fairfield County Nabbed In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for sexual assault in Connecticut.
Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A man wanted in Connecticut for a sexual assault was nabbed by officers in the Hudson Valley.

Luis Ixim-Coc, 21, was located and arrested by members of the Dutchess Count Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at an apartment in the Village of Millerton.

Ixim-Coc was wanted on a warrant from Fairfield County Superior Court in Connecticut, and on felony sexual assault charges out of the town of Danbur , said Captain John Watterson.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the arrest by members of the FBI- Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force. 

Following his arrest, Ixim-Coc was arraigned before Dutchess County Court as a fugitive from justice and was subsequently remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail to await extradition to Connecticut.

If anyone has any information about similar incidents involving Ixim-Coc they are urged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800. 

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

